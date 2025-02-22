Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

About Ascot Resources

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

