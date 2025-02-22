Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 509.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average of $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.17.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

