Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Michael E. Hurlston Sells 2,500 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,391.52. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Astera Labs Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.55. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

