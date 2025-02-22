ASX Limited (ASXFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.70 on April 4th

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.697 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.66.

ASX Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. ASX has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

