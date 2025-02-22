ASX Limited (ASXFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.70 on April 4th

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.697 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.66.
ASX Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. ASX has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.
ASX Company Profile
