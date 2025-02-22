Ativo Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Toyota Motor makes up approximately 1.3% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.81. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $238.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.