Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 7,219 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

