Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUV. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.37 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

