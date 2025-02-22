Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIBGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 344373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 96.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bancolombia by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Bancolombia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

