Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Bandwidth stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $467.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.54. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.68 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $111,381.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,717.14. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $118,226.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,825 shares in the company, valued at $889,199.50. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock worth $1,063,184. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bandwidth by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bandwidth by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

