Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,873 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 236,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 126,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,421,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,501,000 after acquiring an additional 142,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.