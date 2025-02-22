Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 21,267 Shares

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total value of $5,105,568.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $7,379,643.96.

Beigene Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ONC opened at $255.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.63. Beigene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $260.98.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

