Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

