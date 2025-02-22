Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
NASDAQ BELFA opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.23.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
