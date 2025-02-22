Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.23.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.44. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.41 million.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.