Bell Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

