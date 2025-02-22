BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.47 and last traded at C$27.47. Approximately 172,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 483,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.35.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.