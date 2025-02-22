BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.31. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 23,589,318 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

In related news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. State Street Corp increased its position in BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 9,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

