Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Bilibili Trading Up 3.2 %

BILI opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,570,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bilibili by 882.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 3,793,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,496 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

