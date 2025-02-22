BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $385,063.35

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market capitalization of $892,804.06 and approximately $385,063.35 worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,520.80 or 0.99810027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,974.24 or 0.99244846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.08769102 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $396,163.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

