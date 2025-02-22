Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $49.98.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

