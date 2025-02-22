Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONEFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $49.98.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.