Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,458,000 after acquiring an additional 265,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.43 and its 200 day moving average is $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

