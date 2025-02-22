Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $481,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in IDEX by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEX by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $192.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.69 and its 200 day moving average is $211.40. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

