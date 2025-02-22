Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $29.49 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

