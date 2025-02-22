Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 498 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,429,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,053,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $624.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $629.41 and a 200-day moving average of $603.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

