Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,681 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VIG opened at $201.98 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.01.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.