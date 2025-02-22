Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

XYZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. Block has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $129,953.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,057.48. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $253,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,449 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,231.62. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,247 shares of company stock worth $832,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,948,000 after buying an additional 147,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,923,000 after purchasing an additional 133,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Block by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,121,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

