Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Blue Sphere shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,534,596 shares changing hands.
Blue Sphere Trading Up 9,900.0 %
About Blue Sphere
Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.
