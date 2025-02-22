Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 153,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 267,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Blue Star Gold Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

