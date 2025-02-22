BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Benchmark

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

BXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BlueLinx

BlueLinx Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.04. BlueLinx has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $134.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 151.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,657 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 600.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 187,456 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.