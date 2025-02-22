BMO Capital Markets Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $515.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $570.00 to $515.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $444.32 on Wednesday. Adobe has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.46 and its 200 day moving average is $494.16. The company has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

