BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.39 and traded as low as C$12.55. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

BMTC Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$396.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BMTC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.