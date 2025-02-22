Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases Shares of 4,273 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

