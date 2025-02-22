Boston Financial Mangement LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 163.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 295,864 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 280.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 48,313 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 397.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

ALDX stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

