Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $249.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LH

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total value of $2,815,675.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. The trade was a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,670. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,832 shares of company stock worth $4,788,995. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.