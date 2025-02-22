Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $940.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $818.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.