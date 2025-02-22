Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $3.19 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $55.39 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.