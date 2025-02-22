Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,285.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,285.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,334.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

