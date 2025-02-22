Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 11,869 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 452.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Synopsys by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Synopsys Trading Down 3.9 %

Synopsys stock opened at $474.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.88 and a 200-day moving average of $517.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

