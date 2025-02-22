Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Target Price at $29.14

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 412,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 290,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.41 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

