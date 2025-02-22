Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,492 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after buying an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after buying an additional 1,899,518 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,518,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

