Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 13,297 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $116.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.12. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3292 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

