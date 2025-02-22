Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 196,357 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,357 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

