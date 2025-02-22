C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,085 shares of company stock worth $2,103,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.11%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

