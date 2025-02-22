Callan Capital LLC Acquires 12,098 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 78,517 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 329,898.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 699,385 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $20.31 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.5122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

