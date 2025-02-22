Callan Capital LLC Has $673,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

