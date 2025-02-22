Callan Capital LLC Sells 6,645 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

