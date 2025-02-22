Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 21,379 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Trading Down 1.2 %

STLA stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

