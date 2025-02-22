Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 38.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,144.95. This trade represents a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $327,888.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

