Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,548 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $60.81 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.6912 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CM

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.