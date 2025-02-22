Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 price target on Canadian Tire and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Tire from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CTC
Canadian Tire Price Performance
About Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.