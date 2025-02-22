Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 price target on Canadian Tire and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Tire from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

About Canadian Tire

CTC opened at C$224.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$218.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$223.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68. The company has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$192.10 and a 12-month high of C$275.36.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

