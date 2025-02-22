Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 201,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

